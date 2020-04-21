Rajasthan says no to rapid COVID-19 tests after discrepancies in 95% reports

Image Source : AP Rajasthan will not use rapid testing kits after 95% results came wrong.

Rajasthan government has said it will formulate a new plan to deal with coronavirus outbreak in the state and stop rapid testing of people after discrepancies emerged in 95 per cent test reports. For now, there will be no rapid testing of the people who are suspected to have been exposed to the coronavirus. At present, the state has a stock of 10,000 rapid testing kits. Rajasthan is one of the worst-hit states where coronavirus cases have crossed 1,600-mark while 25 people have died so far. On Tuesday (today) the state recorded a total of 52 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's virus tally to 1,628, an official said.

Out of the 25 deaths due to the virus, 13 have been reported from Jaipur. "52 fresh cases have been reported in nine districts of the state, including 34 in Jaipur," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said test results of the backlog 4,000 samples sent to a private lab in Delhi have started coming and these are being captured in the report. Hence, number of positive cases is expected to rise today and tomorrow. Singh said of the 52 fresh cases, 34 were reported from Jaipur; five in Jodhpur; four in Bhilwara; two from Tonk, Dausa and Jaisalmer and one each in Swai Madhopur, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu.

A total of 1,628 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far. He said so far 302 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 97 have been discharged from hospitals. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

(With inputs from PTI)

