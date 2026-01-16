Live Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote counting from 10 am today Vote counting for the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 will begin from 10 am today, with all eyes on the outcome across the civic body’s 66 seats. In the last election held in 2017, the BJP emerged victorious by winning 36 seats, setting the benchmark for this year’s results.

The last elections of the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation were held in 2017, when voters elected representatives for all 66 seats in the civic body.

In the 2017 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party by winning 36 of the 66 seats. The Indian National Congress secured 12 seats, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 8. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won 2 seats each, Independents secured 3 seats, and one seat went to another registered party. The results marked a strong performance by the BJP, with multiple parties gaining representation in the corporation. Stay tuned for live updates on the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.