Vote counting for the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 will begin from 10 am today, with all eyes on the outcome across the civic body’s 66 seats. In the last election held in 2017, the BJP emerged victorious by winning 36 seats, setting the benchmark for this year’s results.

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Mumbai:

The last elections of the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation were held in 2017, when voters elected representatives for all 66 seats in the civic body.

In the 2017 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party by winning 36 of the 66 seats. The Indian National Congress secured 12 seats, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 8. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won 2 seats each, Independents secured 3 seats, and one seat went to another registered party. The results marked a strong performance by the BJP, with multiple parties gaining representation in the corporation. Stay tuned for live updates on the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.

 

Live updates :Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Chandrapur: Voter base crosses 1.54 lakh

    Chandrapur had 46.23 per cent registered voters in the previous municipal election.

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Elections across 29 municipal corporations

    The elections cover 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation, Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation, Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Latur Municipal Corporation, Parbhani Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Solapur Municipal Corporation, Amravati Municipal Corporation, Akola Municipal Corporation, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, Panvel Municipal Corporation, Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation, Dhule Municipal Corporation, Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation, and Jalna Municipal Corporation.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Civic polls see 52–61% voter turnout across Maharashtra

    In the civic elections held on January 15, 2026, cities across Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout ranging from 52 to 61 per cent. Several major urban centres, however, reported lower turnout than in the previous municipal polls.

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Chandrapur: Last civic poll held in April 2017

    The previous Chandrapur Municipal Corporation election was conducted on April 19, 2017, as per SEC records.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Chandrapur: 66 seats in civic body

    The Chandrapur Municipal Corporation comprises 66 seats.

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Chandrapur civic poll vote counting to begin soon

    Vote counting for the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation elections will start soon at designated centres this morning.

