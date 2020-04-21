Tuesday, April 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus cases in India cross 18,000-mark; death toll at 590. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India cross 18,000-mark; death toll at 590. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 18,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 18,601 including 590 deaths and 3,252 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures on Tuesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2020 8:39 IST
Coronavirus, COVID19 lockdown, India
Image Source : AP

People line-up outside a government office to get necessary permission for traveling to others states within the country for emergency reasons during lockdown due to coronavirus. 

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 18,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 18,601 including 590 deaths and 3,252 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures on Tuesday. Till Monday evening, the total confirmed positive cases in the country stood at 17,656 including 559 deaths while 2,842 patients have recovered so far. Though positive cases are rising with an average of 1,000 to 1,100 cases per day, India's doubling rate has seen a declining graph. During the initial days of the lockdown, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the country was somewhere around 6 to 6.5 per cent but has now declined to 3 to 3.2 per cent. The nation is under an extended lockdown period that will remain imposed till May 3 after PM Modi announced on April 14 in his televised address to the nation that the situation was not feasible to lift the lockdown if the spread of the virus has to be contained.
 
The Union Health Ministry has also said that the rate at which the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was doubling in the last one week improved to 7.5 days, as against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal provided the latest data at the daily media briefing citing the rate of doubling of infection across the country. He, however, provided the data of only 18 states and UTs. The rates of doubling of infection as provided by him were between 8.5 and 72.2 days. It could not be immediately known which states had registered the doubling time of 7.5 or less.
 
Giving details of state-wise doubling time of infection, he said as per data on April 19, 18 states and UTs have shown an improvement over the national average doubling rate. Addressing reporters, Agarwal said the states and UTs where the doubling rate is less than 20 days are Delhi with 8.5 days, Karnataka 9.2 days, Telangana 9.4 days, Andhra Pradesh 10.6 days, Jammu and Kashmir 11.5 days, Punjab 13.1 days, Chhattisgarh 13.3 days, Tamil Nadu 14 days and Bihar 16.4 days.
 

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India 

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured Death
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 11 0
Andhra Pradesh 722 92 20
Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0
Assam 35 19 1
Bihar 113 42 2
Chandigarh 26 13 0
Chhattisgarh 36 25 0
Delhi 2081 431 47
Goa 7 7 0
Gujarat 1939 131 71
Haryana 254 127 3
Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1
Jammu and Kashmir 368 71 5
Jharkhand 46 0 2
Karnataka 408 112 16
Kerala 408 291 3
Ladakh 18 14 0
Madhya Pradesh 1485 127 74
Maharashtra 4666 572 232
Manipur 2 2 0
Meghalaya 11 0 1
Mizoram 1 0 0
Nagaland 0 0 0
Odisha 74 24 1
Puducherry 7 3 0
Punjab 245 38 16
Rajasthan 1576 205 25
Tamil Nadu 1520 457 17
Telengana 873 190 23
Tripura 2 1 0
Uttarakhand 46 18 0
Uttar Pradesh 1184 140 18
West Bengal 392 73 12
Total number of confirmed cases in India 18601* 3252 590
ALSO READCoronavirus death toll crosses 1,70,000-mark globally; total cases nearing 2.5 million

ALSO READIn new audio message, Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad urges followers to pray at home during Ramzan

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X