Noida: 7 employees of private company in Sector-16 test positive for COVID-19

Image Source : PTI 7 employees of private company in Sector-16 test positive for COVID-19

At least 7 employees of a private company located in Noida Sector-16 A tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the coronavirus tally of the district to 345. While, the number of active COVID-19 patients in the district now stands at 110. The authorities have sent all the patients to the institutional quarantine and their treatment is underway.

On Sunday, Gautam Buddh Nagar district reported 21 fresh cases of coronavirus including 7 employees of the private company. Meanwhile, 11 employees of a Greater Noida-based private company tested positive. Out of these 11 patients, six belongs to Gautam Buddh Nagar while five patients have been cross notified to other districts.

However, the nine other fresh cases of coronavirus have been detected from various other areas of Noida.

So far, five people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Noida while as many as 230 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital till now. A total of nine patients were discharged today from the hospitals after their successful recovery.

In Noida, as many as 49 containment zones have been designated in the category-I while 32 areas have been declared containment zones of category-II.

