Noida School Shut Over Coronavirus Fears: What we know so far

Noida school shut over coronavirus fears after infected man from Delhi attends birthday party with other kids from same school

A prominent English medium school in Noida was shut on Tuesday following coronavirus fears. It is learnt that the coronavirus infected patient from Delhi had organised a birthday party in the area last week, where his children, along with other school mates were also present. Other 25 people from Noida had also attended the party. Meanwhile, the medical authorities of Uttar Pradesh are on their way to the school for further inspection. The school authorities have also cancelled the exams that were scheduled to be conducted from today.

India TV's Amit Palit, who paid a visit to the school in Noida sector 135, spoke to CMO Anurag Bhargava on the closure of the school.

Noida school shut amid Coronavirus fears: What we know so far

12:28 pm: "The Indian who came back to Noida after contracting coronavirus in Italy has been identified. One of his children, studies in a Noida school. He had met some children at a birthday party. Our team is looking into this and quarantines are being done in Delhi. We have arranged 10 beds. There is no need to worry," Noida District Magistrate BN Singh has said

12:24 pm: Meanwhile, DM of Gautam Budh Nagar has told India TV that all other schools in Noida are running as normal. "There is no reason to panic," BN Singh, Noida DM has said

12:22 pm: Fumigation is being done at Noida school presently

12:20 pm: More than 40 people have been screened following coronavirus scare at Noida school

12:18 pm: Anyone, if found positive with coronavirus will be immediately admitted to the hospital

12:17 pm: The process of sanitisation of entire school may take a day or two, following which the school will be reopened

12:16 pm: No confirmation of active coronavirus in Noida

12:12 pm: Party by the coronavirus infected man was organised in Agra city, which was attended by five families and two school students

12:10 pm: Blood samples of all those present at the party have been taken and their reports are awaited. Meanwhile, no person has shown any symptoms so far

12:09 pm: There is no official confirmation of coronavirus symptoms in school children

12:08 pm: The entire school will be sanitised

12:07 pm: People who came in contact with the coronavirus infected man at the party have been kept in isolation

12:06 pm: Students at the school have been sent back home

12:05 pm: Two students from the school have been quarantined, CMO Anurag Bhargava has said

12:04 pm: The children of the man found infected with coronavirus study in the same school, due to which the authorities have ordered the closure of the school as a preventive measure.

According to a statement by the school, the new dates for the exams will be communicated shortly.

"Due to certain unavoidable circumstances, we will be postponing the exams scheduled today. The new dates will be communicated shortly. The Board exams will continue as normal. The children of classes 7-11 may come for extra classes if they wish. Class 6 and IGCSE classes continue with the study leave," the statement read.

According to media reports, the Ministry of Health has reached out to everyone who were present at the birthday party, and the tests are being conducted for those. The ministry has also advised them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday had confirmed that two cases of Coronavirus, one each from New Delhi and Telangana have been detected. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the person who has been detected Coronavirus positive in Delhi had arrived from Italy while the other had arrived from Dubai.

Earlier in the day, a 27-year-old woman, who returned from Italy, has been quarantined in a hospital in Indore city, Madhya Pradesh and was being monitored for suspected exposure to Coronavirus.

In the past few days, cases of people being infected from the deadly virus in Italy have witnessed a sudden rise.

