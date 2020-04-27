Noida Red Zones: Nithari, Chotpur, Jevar among 18 coronavirus hotspots. Check full list

Nithari Sector-31, Chotpur village Sector-63, Jevar - village Jonchana block, Tilapta village are the new addition in the list of coronavirus hotspots in Noida. Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj has issued a complete list of coronavirus hotspots in the region, which includes areas in Noida and Greater Noida.
The list categorizes areas under Red Zone, Orange Zone, and Green Zones, based on the number of cases in the specified regions. Areas falling under green zones are the ones where no new cases of COVID-19 have been found in the last 28 days. Those listed under the Orange zone are areas where no new cases have been detected in the past 14 days. Red Zones are the areas in which coronavirus cases were found in the last 14 days.
CORONAVIRUS IN GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR: RED ZONES
- Nithari Sector-31
- Chotpur village Sector-63
- Jevar - village Jonchana block
- Village Tilapta, Greater Noida
- Chauda village
- PI 1st, Greater Noida
- Supertech Metrott, Sector-74, Noida
- Kulesra, Greater Noida
- Sector 20, Noida
- Sector 15A, Noida
- Achcher Village, Greater Noida
- Cherry County Techzone-14, Greater Noida
- Kendriya Vihar-2, Sector-82, Noida
- Sector-55, Noida
- Skytech Metrott Sector 76, Noida
- Sector 34, Noida
- Sector 19, Noida
- Sector-5 and Sector 8, JJ Colony, Noida
- Sector 45, Noida
- Sector 80, Noida Kakrala village
CORONAVIRUS IN GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR: ORANGE ZONES
- Sector-37, Noida
- Logix Blossom County Sector-137 Noida, Paras Tierra Sector-137 and Wajidpur village
- Grand Omaxe, Sector-93B, Noida
- Designer Park, Sector-62, Noida
- Sector-28
- Silver City Sector PI-2, Greater Noida
- 14th Avenue, Gaur City
- Shatabdi Rail Vihar, Sector 62, Noida
- ETA-1, Greater Noida
- Supertech Cape Town, Sector-74, Noida
- Sector-50, Noida
- GAMMA-1, Greater Noida
- Eldeco Utopia, Sector 93A, Noida
CORONAVIRUS IN GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR: GREEN ZONES
- Designer Park, Sector-62, Noida
- Lotus Espacia, Sector-100, Noida
- Alpha one, Greater Noida
- ATS dolce, Greater Noida
- Ace Golf Shire, Sector-150
- Sector-44, Noida
- Village-Visnoli post-Dujana Dadri
- Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector-128, Noida
- Omicron-3, Sector-3, Greater Noida
- Nirala Green Shire Sector-2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village
- Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida
- Ghodi Bacheda village, Gautam Budha Nagar
- Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector-16
- Sector 27