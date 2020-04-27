Noida Red Zones: Nithari, Chotpur, Jevar among 18 coronavirus hotspots. Check full list

Image Source : PTI Noida Red Zones: Nithari, Chotpur, Jevar among 18 coronavirus hotspots

Nithari Sector-31, Chotpur village Sector-63, Jevar - village Jonchana block, Tilapta village are the new addition in the list of coronavirus hotspots in Noida. Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj has issued a complete list of coronavirus hotspots in the region, which includes areas in Noida and Greater Noida.

The list categorizes areas under Red Zone, Orange Zone, and Green Zones, based on the number of cases in the specified regions. Areas falling under green zones are the ones where no new cases of COVID-19 have been found in the last 28 days. Those listed under the Orange zone are areas where no new cases have been detected in the past 14 days. Red Zones are the areas in which coronavirus cases were found in the last 14 days.

CORONAVIRUS IN GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR: RED ZONES

Nithari Sector-31

Chotpur village Sector-63

Jevar - village Jonchana block

Village Tilapta, Greater Noida

Chauda village

PI 1st, Greater Noida

Supertech Metrott, Sector-74, Noida

Kulesra, Greater Noida

Sector 20, Noida

Sector 15A, Noida

Achcher Village, Greater Noida

Cherry County Techzone-14, Greater Noida

Kendriya Vihar-2, Sector-82, Noida

Sector-55, Noida

Skytech Metrott Sector 76, Noida

Sector 34, Noida

Sector 19, Noida

Sector-5 and Sector 8, JJ Colony, Noida

Sector 45, Noida

Sector 80, Noida Kakrala village

CORONAVIRUS IN GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR: ORANGE ZONES

Sector-37, Noida

Logix Blossom County Sector-137 Noida, Paras Tierra Sector-137 and Wajidpur village

Grand Omaxe, Sector-93B, Noida

Designer Park, Sector-62, Noida

Sector-28

Silver City Sector PI-2, Greater Noida

14th Avenue, Gaur City

Shatabdi Rail Vihar, Sector 62, Noida

ETA-1, Greater Noida

Supertech Cape Town, Sector-74, Noida

Sector-50, Noida

GAMMA-1, Greater Noida

Eldeco Utopia, Sector 93A, Noida

CORONAVIRUS IN GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR: GREEN ZONES

Designer Park, Sector-62, Noida

Lotus Espacia, Sector-100, Noida

Alpha one, Greater Noida

ATS dolce, Greater Noida

Ace Golf Shire, Sector-150

Sector-44, Noida

Village-Visnoli post-Dujana Dadri

Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector-128, Noida

Omicron-3, Sector-3, Greater Noida

Nirala Green Shire Sector-2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village

Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida

Ghodi Bacheda village, Gautam Budha Nagar

Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector-16

Sector 27

