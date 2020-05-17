Noida reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 255

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Noida reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Noida reported eight new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 255. Among the new cases, three were recorded from Sector-12 while two cases were found in Sector-8. One coronavirus case has also been detected from Noida Sector-10.

A 45-year-old health professional from the district hospital also contacted the virus while a 27-year-old woman from GIMS hostel also among the new coronavirus cases in Noida.

The three patients from Noida Sector-12 include two 21-year-old men and a 53-year-old woman. While in Sector-8, a 23-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19. Besides that, a 50-year-old man, resident of sector-10 was found positive for coronavirus.

On the other hand, as many as 10 coronavirus patients discharged from today in Noida, after defeating the deadly contagious virus. With this, a total of 191 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital till now.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Noida stands at 59, while the COVID-19 death toll in the district is five.

