SC asks Centre to look into institutionalisation of entire NEET process, says permanency of system is key

New Delhi:

In a big development, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to look into institutionalisation of entire NEET process and said permanency of system is the key. Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said they will visit newly-upgraded facility of NTA to examine system.

Centre seeks report from Centre on Nandan Nilekani Committee

The Supreme Court sought information from the Central Government about the Nandan Nilekani Committee and said the information includes the Committee's recommendations, roadmap and status of implementation of reforms in the NTA.

Justice Narasimha asked what progress had been made. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the committee had held extensive discussions and hoped to submit its report by the end of this month

A bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe, while monitoring the reforms in the NTA, said, “We will come and see if the system is actually in place, whether it is working or not, and check all things like manpower and so on.” The Supreme Court also held that the recommendations of the committee should not be confined to mere reports but should actually be implemented.

Centre tells SC that Nilekani-led panel held exhaustive consultations on NEET

On the other hand, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered panel constituted to suggest structural reforms in NEET has held exhaustive consultations and is likely to submit its first interim report by the end of this month.

Duruing the hearing of the matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe that all the suggestions had been placed before the panel, which held consultations with the members of an earlier committee led by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.

SC asks DoPT to file affidavit on steps taken so far

The Suprmee Court bench also asked the joint secretary to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), who is assisting the Nilekani panel, to file an affidavit before the court on the steps taken so far.

The Apex Court told Mehta that the most important thing in the matter is that the government should look into institutionalisation of the entire process to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

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