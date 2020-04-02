Image Source : FILE Noida CMO removed after Yogi Adityanath's visit

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Budh Nagar Anurag Bhargava has been removed from the crucial post and will be replaced by A.P. Chaturvedi. This is the second high profile sacking from the Noida administration after Noida District Magistrate B.N. Singh was removed a couple of days following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's visit to the city.

The Chief Minister was visibly angry with the Noida hierarchy and in a video that surfaced was seen to be lashing out at the District Magistrate. The orders for the removal of Bhargava were issued late wednesday night.

In place of Bhargava, Joint Director, Directorate General of Family Welfare A.P. Chaturvedi has been given the duty of CMO Gautam Budh Nagar.

Noida has the single largest number of corona positive cases in Uttar Pradesh. With the number of positive cases showing a spike, Noida is one of the hot spots in the country with 48 cases, as 10 cases surfaced on Wednesday.

While in Uttar Pradesh also the corona positive patients have crossed the figure of 115, out of which the maximum 48 cases are from Gautam Buddha Nagar i.e. Noida and Greater Noida.

In an order, Principal Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad said that A.P. Chaturvedi, a Medical Director of the Joint Director Grade of the Medical and Health Services cadre, is appointed as the CMO of Gautam Buddha Nagar with immediate effect.

He will replace Anurag Bhargava who will now be attached with the designated Nodal Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Narendra Bhushan (Chief Executive Officer, Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar) to support his work. Also, it has been said in the letter that Bhargava should immediately hand over his charge to A.P. Chaturvedi.

