Noida: 28 fresh COVID-19 cases detected from these sectors

While Delhi has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases with the daily tally reaching almost 1,000, Noida has seen far less positive cases. However, on Thursday, the suburb witnessed 28 fresh cases which included an eight-year-old child. Meanwhile, a 62-year-old man has succumbed, taking the total death toll to 11 in Noida.

The 28 fresh cases have been reported from across the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Most cases have been reported from urban clusters. Thursday's figures take the total active cases to 247 in the district while the number of total cured stands at 477.

The district has seen a total 795 positive cases so far, including 60 patients who were cross-notified to other districts of Uttar Pradesh and outside.

Among the fresh 28 cases, a case was reported from Sector 12, which has previously seen Corona positive cases. Other cases have been reported from Sector 25, 93, 73, 76, 45, 44, 27 among other sectors. An 8-year-old boy has also been tested positive from Noida Sector 66.

The 62-year-old who died was from Sector 25 and was suffering from bronchial asthma and hypertension.

Meanwhile, health camps were organized in 12 different sensitive places including Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad and Harola villages.

Following the fresh cases, District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. wrote an open letter to the residents informing them about dos and don'ts. He also warned of the "challenge" lying ahead. He answered some frequently asked questions such as what to do if someone tests positive.

