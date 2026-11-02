6 senior NCP leaders meet Amit Shah, demand Finance Ministry portfolio in Maharashtra

Amid political turmoil, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has intensified in Maharashtra as six senior leaders from the Ajit Pawar faction met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Among them were Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil. During the meeting, they demanded that the Finance Ministry be returned to the NCP in the Maharashtra government.

NCP core committee meeting today

Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar's absence from this meeting has raised questions about leadership. All eyes are now on Mumbai. The NCP core committee is scheduled to meet at Ajit Pawar's residence in Devgiri, Mumbai, at 4 pm today.

The results for the five Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seats were recently announced. This election saw a close contest between the ruling Mahayuti (Maha Yuti) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA won three seats, while the Mahayuti alliance settled for two.

Abhijit Wanjari of the Congress party won a landslide victory in the Nagpur Graduate constituency, defeating Sudhakar Kohle of the BJP, in what is being considered a major upset in an RSS and BJP stronghold. Similarly, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate won the Pune Graduate constituency, and Maha Vikas Aghadi-backed candidate Dr Pratapsingh Patil emerged victorious in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Graduate constituency.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti won the Pune Teachers' Constituency, where BJP's Kaustubh Gawade won, while Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Kiran Sarnaik won the Amravati Teachers' Constituency. The counting process went on for an extended period, and the final results became clear after about 40 to 45 hours, based on the counting of preference votes.

Seat-wise winning candidates' names

Abhijit Wanjari of the Congress party won the Nagpur Graduates' constituency for the second consecutive term, defeating Sudhakar Kohle of the BJP. Nagpur, considered a stronghold of the RSS and BJP, is being seen as a major setback for the BJP.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav won from the Pune Graduate constituency, defeating the BJP candidate.

Maha Vikas Aghadi-supported candidate Dr Pratapsingh Patil emerged victorious from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Graduate constituency.

BJP's Kaustubh Gawade won the Pune Teachers' constituency. After a lengthy vote count and elimination rounds, the BJP won the seat.

Kiran Sarnaik, the Shiv Sena candidate led by Eknath Shinde and part of the Mahayuti, won the Amravati Teachers constituency.

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