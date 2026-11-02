Ministry of Defence signs Rs 53,866 crore deal with GRSE, GSL to procure 8 warships for Navy

The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) to procure eight warships for the Indian Navy. Under the contract, the ministry will acquire eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy from the two state-run shipbuilders. "Under the contracts, GRSE will construct five corvettes, while GSL will construct the remaining three," it said.

"The project marks a significant milestone in India's indigenous warship design and construction capabilities, as it is the first project in which the ships will be indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) selected through a competitive process," the statement added.

NGCs to be equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities

The NGCs will be equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities, including advanced missiles, weapons and sensor suites, enabling them to undertake missions across the air, surface and sub-surface domains.

The induction of these ships will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities in safeguarding maritime trade routes, conducting anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations, strengthening coastal defence, undertaking littoral combat operations, and carrying out maritime presence and surveillance missions.

Big boost for naval tech

India’s Next Generation Corvette (NGC) project will significantly boost India's indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem by strengthening collaboration among Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), private shipyards, and Indian industrial partners, including MSMEs. The construction of these ships is expected to generate approximately 72 lakh person-days of employment in the shipyards and 460 lakh person-days in ancillary industries and MSMEs over the next ten years.

By promoting Made-in-India materials and equipment, indigenous technologies, and Indian skills and expertise, the project marks a major step toward achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing and reinforces the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government’s commitment to Make in India.

Meanwhile, the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX), hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, served as an important platform to bolster bilateral maritime cooperation, operational interoperability, and professional engagement between the two countries, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. The exercise, which concluded on October 26, also demonstrated both nations' commitment to enhancing maritime security and promoting stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), it said.

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