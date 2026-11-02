Supreme Court allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8 for Diwali celebrations

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the bursting of green crackers in Delhi and neighbouring districts on November 7 and 9 in view of Diwali celebrations. However, it highlighted that the relaxation would be there only for a limited period.

The apex court said the bursting of crackers would be allowed only between 6 am and 7 am, and from 8 pm to 10 pm on the two dates. From November 9, the complete ban on green crackers would return.

The order was passed by a two-judge bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale, which underlined that a complete ban on crackers is not alone an effective solution to prevent pollution in the Delhi-NCR. The court also observed that the sale and use of firecrackers could not be completed prevented in the capital, despite a complete ban.

Bursting not allowed in 'No-Cracker Zones'

The top court has directed that bursting of green crackers would not be allowed within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare centres, old-age homes and designated silence zones. The restrictions would also be there near schools and other educational institutions.

These areas were designated as 'No-Cracker Zones'.

Sale allowed only at designated shops

The Supreme Court has observed that the sale of green crackers would only be allowed at designated shops. Furthermore, no online sales would be permitted, and the police have been directed to ensure that no sale takes place beyond designated shops and stores.

The police and authorities have also been directed to constitute patrolling teams to keep a vigil on the designated locations of sale, the court said.

"The patrol teams shall conduct regular reconnaissance in the designated sites to ensure that only the permitted products shall be sold and that too having the QR Codes issued," the court said.

"They shall also take random samples for the purpose of analysis, which shall be transmitted to PESO. On violations noticed, the responsibility shall attach to those involved in manufacturing or sale of prohibited products who shall not only be penalised but also their licence/registration from PESO or with NEERI shall stand cancelled," it added.

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