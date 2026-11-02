BKU Qadian backs SAD for 2027 Punjab polls, Sukhbir Singh Badal calls it a 'major boost'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday welcomed unconditional support from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Qadian for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, describing the endorsement as a major boost for the party. The announcement came after BKU Qadian president Harmeet Singh Qadian and the union's district presidents decided to back the SAD.

Badal said the party would prioritise farmers' concerns if it formed the government in Punjab. The development comes as political activity gathers pace ahead of the 2027 elections, with the SAD also criticising the Aam Aadmi Party over its first list of candidates.

BKU Qadian backs SAD for 2027 elections

Badal announced the support in a post on X, thanking Harmeet Singh Qadian and the union's team. He wrote: "Grateful to S Harmeet Singh Qadian, President of Bharti Kisan Union, and his entire team for extending unconditional support to the Shiromani Akali Dal for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Their faith in the @Akali_Dal_has given a major boost to the party."

Speaking in Chandigarh, Badal said Qadian had considerable influence across Punjab and that the union's leadership and district presidents had decided to support the SAD in the 2027 Assembly elections. He added: "I want to assure them that on forming govt in Punjab, we will address all farmers-related issues as a priority."

Badal also said the SAD remained the only regional party that had consistently stood with farmers and rural labourers. He urged farmer and labour unions to strengthen the party, saying it would introduce policies to make agriculture a profitable profession and resolve pending issues faced by farmers and farm labourers.

SAD leaders welcome farmers' support

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema welcomed the endorsement, pointing to the union's long-standing presence and grassroots connections across Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "We are very happy that a powerful farmers' organisation in Punjab, the Bharatiya Kisan Union Kadian, has extended its unconditional support to the Shiromani Akali Dal for the 2027 Assembly elections. It is a long-established organisation with deep grassroots connections. Punjab's economy depends heavily on agriculture. When a farmers' union comes forward and expresses its faith in the Shiromani Akali Dal, it is a matter of great honour and pride for us. I thank the union and congratulate its members. A major force has joined the Shiromani Akali Dal."

Badal also highlighted the SAD's links with the farming community, saying the party was committed to protecting the interests of cultivators and rural workers.

Badal targets AAP over its candidate list

On Saturday, Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of showing "complete disregard for the sentiments of the Khalsa Panth" after it announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. He questioned the party's decision to field Manwinder Singh Giaspura and jailed minister Sanjeev Arora.

In a post on X, Badal criticised AAP for giving Giaspura a Vidhan Sabha ticket, claiming he had been declared 'tankhaiya' by Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Badal wrote: "In its first list of 40 candidates, Aam Aadmi Party has shown complete disregard for the sentiments of the Khalsa Panth."

He also questioned AAP's decision to field Arora from Ludhiana West, alleging that he was in jail after being caught in a major corruption case. "It is also fielding people like Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail after being caught in a major corruption case," Badal said.

He further alleged that AAP's choices suggested the party was preparing for a period of misrule worse than its previous five years in office. "Rewarding such people means AAP is preparing for misrule worse than the previous five years," he wrote.

Badal also claimed that AAP leaders and MLAs were unhappy with the party. He said: "No one will remain in 'Jhaadu'. Their own MLAs are unhappy. I can say Bhagwant Mann will lose (in the 2027 elections). The public hates them because they have looted a lot."

AAP announces its first 40 candidates

AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on Saturday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was named from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and minister Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana West.

The list also includes ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.

Other candidates named include Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga, Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Batala, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran, Sarvan Singh Dhun from Khem Karan, Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar, Karambir Singh Ghuman from Dasuya and Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar.

The candidates were finalised at a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held at the residence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and other PAC members.

After the list was announced, Kejriwal wished the candidates well in a post on X, writing: "Best wishes to all candidates."

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, while Congress secured 18.

Election Commission reviews poll preparedness

Preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections are also under way. On Wednesday, a delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a district-wise review of election preparedness across Punjab.

The delegation included Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Director General (IT) Seema Khanna and Director General (Media) Ashish Goyal.

During the meeting, the delegation held detailed discussions with all 23 District Election Officers, Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police. Officials also gave presentations on the state of election preparedness in their respective districts.

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