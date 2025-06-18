No US mediation or trade deal behind India-Pakistan de-escalation: PM Modi tells Trump in phone call Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump during a phone call that India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack and the eventual cessation of hostilities with Pakistan were based solely on India’s strategic decisions and direct military communication with Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, firmly conveyed that India’s measured military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the eventual cessation of hostilities with Pakistan were not the result of any US mediation or trade negotiations. Modi emphasised that the de-escalation followed direct communication between Indian and Pakistani military channels, initiated at Pakistan’s request, and reiterated that India has never accepted, nor will it accept, third-party mediation on such matters.

The conversation, initiated at President Trump’s request, followed the cancellation of a scheduled bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit due to Trump’s early return to the US. This was the first formal interaction between the two leaders since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi briefed Trump on Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Modi gave President Trump a detailed account of Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack. He said that the Indian armed forces had precisely targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during the night of May 6–7. These strikes, Modi emphasised, were “measured, precise, and non-escalatory.”

Modi told Trump that India had made it clear it would respond to Pakistani provocation with force, citing a May 9 warning call to US Vice President JD Vance, in which he said that if Pakistan launched a major attack, India would respond with greater intensity.

India retaliated strongly to Pakistani aggression during the night of May 9–10, damaging several Pakistani military assets and rendering some air bases inoperable. Modi said this decisive action compelled Pakistan to seek a halt in hostilities through existing military-to-military channels, not via any international mediation.

No trade deal or mediation discussed

Prime Minister Modi was categorical in stating that during the entire episode, there was no discussion or negotiation on an India-US trade deal, nor was any third-party mediation considered between India and Pakistan. Modi reiterated India’s longstanding position that it has never accepted, nor will ever accept, any form of mediation on the Kashmir issue.

“There is absolute political unanimity in India on this issue,” Modi told Trump, according to the Indian side’s briefing on the call. President Trump reportedly acknowledged and understood the details shared by Modi, and reiterated US support for India’s fight against terrorism.

Talks on Israel-Iran and Indo-Pacific

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, expressing concern over regional stability. On the Russia-Ukraine war, both agreed that direct dialogue between the warring sides was crucial to achieving peace and should be pursued earnestly.

Modi and Trump also shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific and expressed their commitment to QUAD’s strategic role in the region. Modi invited Trump to India for the upcoming QUAD summit, which the US President accepted, saying he looked forward to visiting.

Trump had inquired if Modi could stop over in the US on his way back from Canada, but the Prime Minister declined due to prior commitments. Both leaders agreed to explore meeting in person shortly.