India made Pakistan's airbases inoperable, halted Op Sindoor after they pleaded: Modi to Trump | 10 points This was the first conversation between the two leaders since India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone, according to a statement by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. During the 35-minute-long phone call, PM Modi briefed Trump about India's Operation Sindoor against terrorist launch pads in Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. He also told the US President that no mediation or trade deal led to an understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi and President Trump were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit. However, the meeting could not take place as the President had to return to the US early. Following this, at Trump's request, the two leaders held a phone conversation that lasted about 35 minutes. This was their first interaction since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, after which Trump had called PM Modi to express condolences and extend support in the fight against terrorism.

Here's 10 big highlights from PM Modi-Trump phone call

During the call, Prime Minister Modi provided a detailed account of Operation Sindoor. He emphasised that after April 22, India had made it clear to the world that it would act decisively against terrorism. PM Modi explained that on the night of May 6-7, India had carried out targeted strikes only on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He stressed that the operation was precise, limited, and non-escalatory. India had also clearly stated that any aggression from Pakistan would be met with a stronger response. PM Modi also reiterated the statement, "Goli ka jawab gole se" to the US President. On May 9, US Vice President Vance warned Prime Minister Modi of a possible major attack from Pakistan. In response, the PM had told him in clear words that if this happens, India will give an even bigger response to Pakistan. True to this, India launched a strong counterstrike on the night of May 9-10 and caused a lot of damage to Pakistan's army. Its military airbases were made inoperable. India's strong response forced Pakistan to urge India to halt military action. PM Modi clearly told Trump that at no point during the entire episode were trade discussions or US mediation considered. The halt to military action was discussed directly between India and Pakistan, through existing channels of the two armies, and was at the request of Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi stressed that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it. He emphasised that there is unanimous political consensus in India on this issue. Trump understood the points made in detail by the Prime Minister and expressed support for India's fight against terrorism. PM Modi told the US President that India no longer views terrorism as a proxy war, and India's Operation Sindoor is still ongoing. President Trump asked PM Modi if he could visit the US on his return from Canada, PM expressed inability, citing prior commitments. Both leaders decided that they would try to meet in the near future. The two leaders also discussed the escalating Iran-Israel conflict and agreed on the importance of direct dialogue in resolving the Russia-Ukraine war. PM Modi invited President Trump to India for the QUAD summit. While accepting the invitation, President Trump said that he is excited to come to India.

