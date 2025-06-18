PM Modi concludes 'productive' Canada visit, reaffirms India's stand against terrorism at G7 Prime Minister Modi arrived in Calgary, Canada, Monday evening from Cyprus. This was his first visit to Canada in a decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his "productive" visit to Canada and thanked the Canadian people and government for hosting a successful G7 Summit. He has left for Croatia, the third and final stop of his three-nation tour.

'Concluding a productive Canada visit'

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity, and sustainability," he said in a post on X on Tuesday.

In Kananaskis, the Prime Minister held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, with discussions focusing on a range of issues such as trade, investment, counter-terrorism, and global challenges. Among the leaders that he met were his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that PM Modi held fruitful dialogue on key issues in the global context on Energy Security, Technology and Innovation at the G7 Summit and met with several leaders and discussed bilateral ties. "PM @narendramodi concludes a very productive visit to Canada! Held fruitful dialogue on key issues in the global context on Energy Security, Technology and Innovation at the @G7 Summit. Met with several leaders & discussed bilateral ties. Next stop Croatia," MEA said in an X post.

During his discussions with Carney, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the relationship between India and Canada is "extremely important," highlighting the need for both nations to work together towards win-win cooperation across various sectors. Following the talks, both countries agreed to appoint new high commissioners, signaling a move towards restoring regular diplomatic and consular services for citizens and businesses, as stated by the office of the Canadian Prime Minister.

PM Modi urges global action against terrorism

Reaffirming India’s stand against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged leaders of the G7 to galvanise global action against terrorism, and underscored the need for strict action against those who "promote and support" it.

In his address on Tuesday at the G7 Outreach Session in Canada, the Prime Minister also called for attention to the Global South's concerns and priorities. He noted that India took it as its responsibility to bring the voice of the Global South to the world stage, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a tweet.

"PM reiterated India’s stand against terrorism and thanked the leaders for condemning the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack. He urged them to galvanize global action against terrorism & underlined the need to take strict action against those who promote and support terrorism," he said.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people. In response to it, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "In his address, PM highlighted the need to ensure energy security for all through a sustainable and green pathway and elaborated upon India’s global initiatives such as ISA, CDRI & the Global Biofuels Alliance, towards this objective," Jaiswal said.

Modi also highlighted India’s experience in democratising the use of technology and its human-centric approach to deploying it. "He called for addressing global governance issues to tackle concerns of AI and to promote innovation in the field," said the MEA spokesperson.

