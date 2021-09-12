3 women passengers drugged, robbed of mobiles, gold from Nizamuddin Express

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The incident came to light when they missed alighting in their respective stations and woke up when the train reached the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Three women passengers were allegedly drugged and robbed of their valuables on Sunday while traveling in the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Nizamuddin Express, police said.

The incident came to light when they missed alighting in their respective stations and woke up when the train reached the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Vijayalakshmi (47) and her daughter Anjali (20), who boarded the train from Agra, were suspected to have been drugged between Salem and Coimbatore, a top official of the Railway police told PTI.

"Another person, whose name is also Vijayalakshmi and traveling in another compartment, was also found drugged," RPF said. The women have been admitted to a General hospital here and are undergoing treatment.

"The passengers told us that they purchased food from Salem railway station and ate it. They don't remember anything after that. The mother and daughter lost two mobile phones and 11 sovereigns of gold. The third woman lost her mobile phone. All three of them are under treatment, "RPF said.

The Railway police said they have identified a suspect, Aksar Badhshar (49) a history-sheeter from Gujarat, based on a photograph shown to the victims.

"The women have identified the suspect and we have already circulated his photo across railway stations and police stations," RPF said. Badhshar has cases registered against him at Madurai and Tirunelveli railway stations.

Latest India News