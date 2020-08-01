24-year-old news anchor hangs herself in Delhi; no suicide note recovered

Image Source : PTI 24-year-old news anchor hangs herself in Delhi

An anchor with a news channel committed suicide in North East Delhi's Welcome area on Friday. The deceased was a 24-year-old news presenter, who had recently interviewed singer Kailash Kher and had talked about how a person can remain positive and think positive in these difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic in a TV show.

The body of the news anchor was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her house.

"According to the preliminary investigation, she was under depression. The immediate reason for the extreme step is not known yet. The body has been sent for postmortem," said a senior police officer.

The deceased was staying with her parents, two sisters and a brother in the Welcome area.

The police were informed about the incident at around 7 am when she did not open the door of her room. She did not leave any suicide note.

Also Read | Woman commits suicide, husband, mother-in-law booked for harassment

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 18-year-old girl fails in HSC exams, commits suicide

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage