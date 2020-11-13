New guidelines for international arrivals: Karnataka govt issues revised rules for returnees | Details

International travellers travelling to Karnataka can seek exemption from home quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report, a government order said on Friday. Issuing revised guidelines for international returnees to Karnataka, the Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said a self-declaration form on the online portal will be mandatory 72 hours before the scheduled date of travel.
Here’s all you need to know before planning your journey to India:
- The travellers will have to undergo 14 days home quarantine in view of the coronavirus scare.
- Travellers may seek exemption from home quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report.
- This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.
- The test report should be uploaded on the online portal for consideration and should be produced in hard copy on arrival.
- Before Boarding all passengers are advised to download Arogya Setu app, Quarantine watch app and Apthamitra App on their mobile devices.
- On arrival, all the passengers at the points of entry at airport and seaport will be compulsorily screened for symptoms of COVID-19