Commander-rank Navy officer among 5 arrested by CBI for leaking confidential information

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A bilateral maritime exercise by the Indian Navy.

The CBI has arrested five people including a commander-rank navy officer for allegedly leaking confidential information. The probe related to this alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light and is being investigated by an appropriate government agency.

An internal inquiry by the Indian Navy is also being progressed.

The confidential information is related to an ongoing submarines project in return for illegal gratification, reports say.

The agency has initiated action in a secret operation last month in which two retired Navy personnel and as many private persons in addition to the Navy officer were taken into custody, they said.

So far, the agency has conducted searches at 19 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad among others from where important documents and digital evidence have been seized and are being examined, they said.

It is alleged that the commander had discussed crucial details about the ongoing modernisation project of Kilo class submarines with the two retired officers for alleged illegal gratification, they said.

The Anti Corruption Unit of the agency, which handles sensitive and high profile corruption cases, was tasked to unearth the leakage of information following which the operation was started, they said.

The unit has questioned several other officers and ex-servicemen who were in regular touch with the arrested officer and retired personnel, they said.

The CBI is conducting a forensic analysis of digital products used by the officer to understand if the information had fallen into the hands of people with vested interests, they said.

ALSO READ | Arms licensing case: CBI raids residence of former advisor to J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Latest India News