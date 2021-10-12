Tuesday, October 12, 2021
     
  Power Ministry asks states to utilise unallocated power of the central generating stations to meet requirements
Arms licensing case: CBI raids residence of former advisor to J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

The CBI is also conducting searches at 40 locations in other parts of the country, including New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.  

PTI PTI
Srinagar Published on: October 12, 2021 11:47 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Arms licensing case: CBI raids residence of former advisor to J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

The CBI raided the residence of Baseer Khan, the former advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday in connection with the arms licensing case, officials said.

The agency also conducted searches at 40 locations in other parts of the country, including New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Khan, a promoted IAS officer, was relieved of the charge of advisor earlier this month. He was made an advisor in March last year when G C Murmu was the Lt governor and he continued in the post under Murmu's successor Sinha.

