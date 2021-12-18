Navi Mumbai: 18 students of school test Covid positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 16 students of school test Covid positive in Navi Mumbai

At least 18 students of a school in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli were found coronavirus positive and admitted to a local COVID Care Centre, a civic official said on Saturday. They are students of Classes 8 to 11, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) official said.

"The father of one of the students had returned from Qatar on December 9. The man, who resides with his family at Gothivali in Ghansoli, had tested negative for the COVID-19 infection. However, when his family members were tested, his son, a Class 11 student of the school, was found infected," he said.

"18 students of a school in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, have tested COVID19 positive, out of more than 950 students who've been tested. The school will be shut for the next week; remaining students to be tested at their residences today," said NMMC Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar.

