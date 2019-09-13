Naval LCA Tejas makes first-ever arrested landing in Goa | VIDEO

Image Source : ANI Naval LCA Tejas makes first-ever arrested landing in Goa

The first-ever arrested landing of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas (Navy) was executed successfully on Friday by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) at INS Hansa Goa, a shore-based test facility. The LCA (Navy) flight test team was led by Cmde J A Maolankar (Chief Test Pilot), Capt Shivnath Dahiya (LSO) and Cdr J D Raturi (Test Director).

After a series of test flights at SBTF Goa, the LCA Tejas will be made operational from the aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya. The LCA (Navy) is the naval version of indigenously developed Tejas fighter aircraft.

According to an official statement, following the successful execution of arrested landing will pave the way for this Indigenous platform to undertake Aircraft Carrier landing demonstration onboard the Indian Naval Aircraft Carrier, INS Vikramaditya.

"This arrested landing heralds the arrival of true indigenous capability and displays the professional prowess of our scientific community Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) embedded with design plus build capability of HAL(ARDC), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and CSIR Labs involved in executing this landmark event," said the statement.

It also lauded the participation of Certification Agency (CEMILAC), Quality Agency (DGAQA) and above all the men and women on the ground who serviced the aircraft and monitored it during strenuous trails.

Here Comes ! Naval Variant of Light Combat Aircraft -Tejas.



Tested at Goa Shore base today.@indiannavy @indiatvnews @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/QfktmcSNuq — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) September 13, 2019

The test flight has become a success after several years of flight testing and four campaigns of dedicated testing at Shore Based Test Facility, INS Hansa Goa.

ALSO READ | Navy needs "assured" budget support to build capability: Chief

ALSO READ | Navy chief to commission 5th Dornier Squadron on Monday

ALSO READ | Indian Navy warship visits Sweden