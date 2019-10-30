National Unity day 2019: 10 quotes from India's Iron man on his 141th birth anniversary

Image Source : FILE 10 quotes from India's Iron man on his 141th birth anniversary

As the whole nation will unite together for 'Run for Unity' to mark the 140th Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, its important to remember, how he played a pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

In 2014, when a new government formed at the Centre, it was decided that October 31 be celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas — an announcement that was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last year, the government unveiled the ‘Statue of Unity’, sculpted in his honour, in Gujarat. The statue of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India stands at a height of 182 metres and is the tallest in the world.

Here some of the inspirational quotes from the Bismark of India:

1. 21 January 1942, Occasion: During Quit India Movement

We have to shed mutual bickering, shed the difference of being high or low and develop the sense of equality and banish untouchability. We have to restore the conditions of Swaraj prevalent prior to British rule. We have to live like the children of the same father.

2. 6 March 1949, Occasion: An appeal to the East Punjab Govt. on arrest of Tara Singh

In a domestic Government unity and co-operation are essential requisites.

3. 19 September 1950, Occasion: Addressing the Session of the Maharashtra Youth Congress at Nasik

No distinctions of caste and creed should hamper us. All are the sons and daughters of India. We should all love our country and build our destiny on mutual love and help.

4. Date: 14 May 1928, Occasion: To villagers of Bardoli taluka during Bardoli Movement

Happiness and misery are paper balls. Don’t be afraid of death. Join the nationalist forces, be united. Give work to those who are hungry, food to invalids, forget your quarrels.

5. 5 April 1931, Occasion: During his address on Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Karachi Congress Session

A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice and the other we fight against our own weaknesses.

6. Date: 28 April 1935, Occasion: Addressing the Kisan Conference at Allahabad, U.P.

Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly.

7. Date: 26 January 1939, Occasion: Announcing resumption of the struggle at Rajkot)

One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to the society. There is no place for violence in revolution.

8. 19 February 1939, Occasion: Addressing the Students at Gujarat Vidyapith

The war started by Mahatmaji is against two things – the Government and secondly against one self. The former kind of war is closed, but the latter shall never cease. It is meant for self-purification.

9. 2 January 1935, Occasion: Advising the farmers at Ahmedabad after the close of Civil Disobedience Movement

I am blunt and uncultured. To me there is only one answer to this questions. That answer is not that you should shut yourselves in colleges and learn history and mathematics while the country is on fire and everybody is fighting freedom’s battle. Your place is by the side of your countrymen, who are fighting the freedom’s battle.

10. 5 July 1930, Occasion: Addressing gathering of College Students at Bombay