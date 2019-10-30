Ekta Diwas: All UP police stations to install Sardar Patel's photo

To mark the birth anniversary of India's first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Thursday, his photographs will be installed at all police stations, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awaneesh Awasthi on Wednesday said, "At 11 am on October 31, an oath-taking ceremony will be held on the occasion of the Ekta Diwas at all police stations, police lines and police offices in the state. Subsequently, photographs of Sardar Patel will be installed there."

Awasthi said along with the photograph of Sardar Patel, a message would also be sent so that the public and police personnel could draw inspiration from it.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would also flag off the "Run for Unity" to mark the occasion, a senior state government official said.

In a statement issued here, Director (Information) Shishir said the run would start from the statue of Patel located near the Hazratganj GPO and culminate at KD Singh Babu Stadium.

Similarly, such events would be organised in all districts of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary told reporters in Ballia that their party too would organise a programme at their district headquarters to mark the occasion.

Also Read: Mumbai could be submerged by 2050: Study

Also Read: UP: Three boys drown in Ghaghara after idol immersion