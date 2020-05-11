'I salute all those at forefront of research on ways to defeat COVID-19': PM Modi on National Technology Day

Image Source : PTI Former PM Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Pokhran Test Range after the tests

On the occasion of National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on said that technology is helping the world in many ways in fight against the dreadful coronavirus. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and hailed those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat the novel infection that has affected over 62,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 2,100 in India so far.

"Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history," he added.

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make.



PM Modi also shared a video of 2.20 minutes in which he spoke about the Pokhran nuclear test that was conducted in 1998, adding that it "showed the difference a strong political leadership can make".

"The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make. Here is what I had said about Pokhran, India's scientists and Atal Ji's remarkable leadership during one of the Mann Ki Baat programmes," PM Modi said while sharing the video.

Every year on May 11 National Technology Day to mark the anniversary of the Pokhran Nuclear Test. It was named by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee on May 11 as a reminder of the country's technological achievements.

The day also marks the flight of Hansa-3, India's first indigenous aircraft, developed by National aerospace laboratories.

