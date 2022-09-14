Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. National Green Tribunal seeks suggestions from Centre, others on waterlogging issue

National Green Tribunal seeks suggestions from Centre, others on waterlogging issue

The principal bench of NGT headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing an application moved by Dr Bishwanath Prasad Singh against the Greater Noida Development Authority and other respondents in order to avoid the blockage of rainwater drainages in the city.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2022 12:46 IST
National Green Tribunal seeks suggestions from Centre on waterlogging issue, rainwater, blockage roa
Image Source : PTI (FILE). Waterlogging on a road amid monsoon rains in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • NGT seeks suggestions from Central government and others on rainwater blockage issue on roads
  • NGT sought suggestions on a plea to ensure free flow of rainwater on flanks of roads
  • Principal bench of NGT headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel heard the application

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought suggestions from the Centre and others on a plea to ensure the free flow of rainwater on the flanks of roads by preventing the dumping of building material on roadsides which causes waterlogging during the rainy season.

The principal bench of NGT headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing an application moved by Dr Bishwanath Prasad Singh against the Greater Noida Development Authority and other respondents in order to avoid the blockage of rainwater drainages in the city.

Noting the importance of the issue, the green court, in the recently passed order said, "This may require policy, programs, planning, implementation and close monitoring by the administrative authorities."

The order further said, on such issues, the role of the Tribunal can only be to forward the suggestions to the concerned executive authorities.

"Accordingly, let the Union Ministry of Urban Development, Central Ground Water Authority, Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries, Urban Development Departments, Public Works Departments, and Panchayat Raj Departments of all the States/UTs may consider and take appropriate action in the matter," the bench ordered while disposing of the application.

It further directed to forward the copy of the order to the Ministry of Urban Development, Central Ground Water Authority, ACS/PS, Urban Development Departments, Public Works Departments, and Panchayat Raj Departments of all the States/UTs by e-mail for compliance.

(With IANS inputs) 

Related Stories
Monsoon Rains: Four more die in rain-related incidents in Maha; toll since June 1 rises to 99

Monsoon Rains: Four more die in rain-related incidents in Maha; toll since June 1 rises to 99

Odisha: State bus sinks in waterlogged underpass in Khaorda, 22 passengers rescued | Watch

Odisha: State bus sinks in waterlogged underpass in Khaorda, 22 passengers rescued | Watch

Odisha flood: Over 4.67 lakh people affected across 10 districts; 60,000 evacuated so far

Odisha flood: Over 4.67 lakh people affected across 10 districts; 60,000 evacuated so far

Karnataka weather update: IMD issues 'yellow alert', heavy rain to lash for three days

Karnataka weather update: IMD issues 'yellow alert', heavy rain to lash for three days

Bengaluru witnesses heavy rainfall, faces water logs , traffic jam at several places| watch video

Bengaluru witnesses heavy rainfall, faces water logs , traffic jam at several places| watch video

ALSO READ: Delhi Rains: Heavy showers bring relief from humidity, but cause traffic snarls, waterlogging

ALSO READ: Rains lash several states: Tragedies, waterlogging and red alerts in many areas | Details

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News