National Green Tribunal seeks suggestions from Centre, others on waterlogging issue

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought suggestions from the Centre and others on a plea to ensure the free flow of rainwater on the flanks of roads by preventing the dumping of building material on roadsides which causes waterlogging during the rainy season.

The principal bench of NGT headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing an application moved by Dr Bishwanath Prasad Singh against the Greater Noida Development Authority and other respondents in order to avoid the blockage of rainwater drainages in the city.

Noting the importance of the issue, the green court, in the recently passed order said, "This may require policy, programs, planning, implementation and close monitoring by the administrative authorities."

The order further said, on such issues, the role of the Tribunal can only be to forward the suggestions to the concerned executive authorities.

"Accordingly, let the Union Ministry of Urban Development, Central Ground Water Authority, Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries, Urban Development Departments, Public Works Departments, and Panchayat Raj Departments of all the States/UTs may consider and take appropriate action in the matter," the bench ordered while disposing of the application.

It further directed to forward the copy of the order to the Ministry of Urban Development, Central Ground Water Authority, ACS/PS, Urban Development Departments, Public Works Departments, and Panchayat Raj Departments of all the States/UTs by e-mail for compliance.

