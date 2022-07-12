Delhi Rains: Heavy showers bring relief from humidity, but cause traffic snarls, waterlogging

Highlights The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal

Delhi weather today: Rains lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas on Tuesday morning, bringing down temperatures across parts of the national capital. According to the weather department, the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and relative humidity at 8:30 am was 93 per cent.

According to India Meteorological Department data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rains in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday. Heavy downpour during morning hours, however, led to traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city, including in Burari and Jasola.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic Alert As per IMD report: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 36.9 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had received the first monsoon showers on June 30 morning which had provided a much-needed respite from the oppressive heat.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (114) category around 9:10 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data stated.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from PTI)

