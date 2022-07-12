Monsoon Rains LIVE: Floods kill 7 in Gujarat, downpour in Delhi-NCR; Maharashtra on red alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: A car submerged in a flood water after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, Monday, July 11, 2022.

Highlights At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for parts of Maharashtra today.

Two landslides occurred in the vicinity of Bhimashankar temple in Maharashtra's Khed Taluka.

Rains LIVE updates: With monsoon hitting parts of India, several states are experiencing incessant rains, leading to floods, waterlogging and small villages being cut off due to rainfall. At least seven people died in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued. A red alert has been issued in parts of east Maharashtra, and an orange alert has been issued in the capital Mumbai till July 14. Two landslides occurred in the vicinity of the famous Bhimashankar temple in Maharashtra's Khed Taluka on Monday due to heavy rains. Rains also lashed parts of the national capital Delhi this morning. In Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on alert and be available to people in view of the forecast of heavy rains continuing for the next three days. Although not for long, rains also lashed parts of the national capital on Monday. The rains also led to traffic snarls and waterlogging in many areas. At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and thousands were moved to safety as heavy downpour lashed parts of the west and central India on Monday.

