Tuesday, July 12, 2022
     
  4. Monsoon Rains LIVE: Floods kill 7 in Gujarat, downpour in Delhi-NCR; Maharashtra on red alert
Monsoon Rains LIVE: Floods kill 7 in Gujarat, downpour in Delhi-NCR; Maharashtra on red alert

Rains LIVE Updates: Over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued in Gujarat. Two landslides occurred in the vicinity of the famous Bhimashankar temple in Maharashtra's Khed taluka on Monday due to heavy rains.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2022 9:35 IST
gujarat rains
Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: A car submerged in a flood water after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, Monday, July 11, 2022.

Highlights

  • At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
  • IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for parts of Maharashtra today.
  • Two landslides occurred in the vicinity of Bhimashankar temple in Maharashtra's Khed Taluka.

Rains LIVE updates: With monsoon hitting parts of India, several states are experiencing incessant rains, leading to floods, waterlogging and small villages being cut off due to rainfall. At least seven people died in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued. A red alert has been issued in parts of east Maharashtra, and an orange alert has been issued in the capital Mumbai till July 14. Two landslides occurred in the vicinity of the famous Bhimashankar temple in Maharashtra's Khed Taluka on Monday due to heavy rains. Rains also lashed parts of the national capital Delhi this morning. In Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on alert and be available to people in view of the forecast of heavy rains continuing for the next three days. Although not for long, rains also lashed parts of the national capital on Monday. The rains also led to traffic snarls and waterlogging in many areas. At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and thousands were moved to safety as heavy downpour lashed parts of the west and central India on Monday. 

Live updates :Monsoon Rains LIVE

  • Jul 12, 2022 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Maharashtra: Red alert in Pune, Palghar, Nashik till July 14

    A red alert has been issued in parts of Maharashtra like Pune, Palghar, Nashik till July 14. Apart from that, a red alert has been issued today in Raigad, Gadchiroli, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur.

  • Jul 12, 2022 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    2 injured and 2 rescued after wall collapses in Pune

  • Jul 12, 2022 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Mumbai wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city

  • Jul 12, 2022 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai till July 14

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Mumbai till July 14. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the city and suburbs.

  • Jul 12, 2022 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Delhi witnesses rainfall in several parts

  • Jul 12, 2022 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Several parts of Gujarat's Navsari inundate increasingly amid heavy rainfall

  • Jul 12, 2022 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Floods kill 14 in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

    At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and thousands were moved to safety as heavy downpour lashed parts of west and central India on Monday. 

  • Jul 12, 2022 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Gujarat: Heavy rain expected in Saurashtra

    Heavy to very rainfall is expected in Gujarat's Saurashtra today. During the last 24 hours, it rained in 245 out of 251 districts in Gujarat. The maximum 21.5 inches of rain fell in Dediapada taluka of Narmada district, the entire district received 16.5 inches of rain.

    Input by reporter Nirnay Kapoor

  • Jul 12, 2022 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Possibility of rain with thunder in all districts of Uttarakhand

    There is a possibility of rain with thunder in all the districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, said Met Centre, Dehradun.

     

  • Jul 12, 2022 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Rains likely in other parts of Maharashtra over next 3-4 hours

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Maharashtra other than Mumbai, like Raigad, the Ghat areas of Pune and Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur during next 3-4 hours

  • Jul 12, 2022 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Moderate to heavy rain predicted in Mumbai, suburbs

    Moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai and the suburbs today. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely, said IMD. A High Tide of 4.47 meters could be seen at 10:45 am in Mumbai.

     

