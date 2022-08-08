Weather: While Maharashtra sees heavy rains and red alerts, Delhi stuck with humidity | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Twenty-two tourists stranded near a waterfall in Nashik following heavy rains were rescued, while one person was feared to have been swept away.

Heavy rains in several states: Many states in the country witnessed heavy rains on Monday as some areas reported tragedies and deaths due to the violent downpour. The weather office issued red alerts for many areas in Maharashtra, Odisha warning the people of extremely heavy rains. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed no showers, despite the weather department predicting light rains.

Maharashtra:

The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha with an orange alert from Monday to Wednesday, the official said.

A Gulmohar tree planted by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai fell due to heavy rains and gusty winds.

Twenty-two tourists stranded near a waterfall in Nashik following heavy rains were rescued, while one person was feared to have been swept away. Heavy downpour in the Panchavati area led to the rise in the water level of the Waghadi and Godavari rivers, officials said.

Odisha:

Low-lying areas were inundated with rivers flowing in spate as torrential rain pummeled southern Odisha due to a low-pressure area, which is set to concentrate into a depression. The well-marked weather system lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, the Met office said. It is expected to intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours and move northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

West Bengal:

The Met department forecast heavy rainfall over the Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday owing to low pressure over northwest Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a depression.

Arunachal Pradesh:

Heavy rains have caused havoc in Arunachal Pradesh with the swollen Papu river in Naharlagun leaving a trail of devastation in the Down Press Colony, officials said.

Karnataka:

As many as 73 people lost their lives while 7,386 people have taken shelter in 75 relief camps in Karnataka due to floods and rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

