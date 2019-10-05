Image Source : PTI 15-member delegation of NC leaders will go to Srinagar, says NC leader Devendra Rana

The National Conference delegation from Jammu province has been granted permission by the Jammu and Kashmir government to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah on Sunday.

National Conference (NC) leader Devender Rana in Jammu said: "Today, we've got the confirmation that a delegation will be allowed to meet Farooq Abdullah & Omar Abdullah. A 15-member delegation of NC leaders, all of them former legislators, are going to Srinagar tomorrow morning."

Rana had sought permission from Governor Satya Pal Malik for the visit.

Eighty-one-year-old Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence while his son Omar is detained at a state guest house.

