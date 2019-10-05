Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra Assembly Polls: NCP releases star campaigners list

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday released its list of star campaigners for upcoming the Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

The list includes party chief Sharad Pawar, party leaders Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Chagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik.

On October 4, The Bharatiya Janata Party had released its fourth list of seven candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, dropping senior leader Eknath Khadse and cabinet minister Vinod Tawde.

The BJP further fielded Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini from his Muktainagar constituency in north Maharashtra. The decision to field Rohini Khadse indicates the BJP succeeded in placating her father, who had been representing Muktainagar since 1991.

One of the senior-most BJP leaders in Maharashtra, Eknath Khadse had been sidelined in the party following allegations of corruption and that he misused his office in a land deal.

On the same day, The Congress named 18 more candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, fielding its Kisan cell chairman Nana Patole from the Sakoli constituency.

Among the new names released by the party is Sushil Amrutrao Rane from Kankavli after its MLA from there Nitesh Rane joined the BJP. The Congress also replaced two of its candidates.

Maharashtra is going to polls on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. All 288 assembly seats in the state will go to polls in a single-phase.

Nominations can be withdrawn till October 7.

