MP minister says farmers' stir an ‘experiment’, warns of protests against CAA-NRC, Article 370 and Ram Mandir

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday came down heavily on those supporting the farmers' protest against the new farm laws. Mishra, who holds the Home portfolio, termed the protest as an "experiment" and sought to know which clause in the farm laws is against the interest of the farmers. He also warned of similar protests against Modi government's bold decisions including revocation of Article 370.

"Farmers' stir is an experiment. If it's successful, then people will start protests against CAA-NRC, Article 370 and Ram Temple," Mishra said.

"Nobody has been able to explain 'what's so black about the black law' (farm laws). These protests are based on assumptions," he added.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and west UP, are protesting at several Delhi border points since November last year against the three farm laws. They are demanding from the Centre to repeal the laws as they fear that the legislations will dismantle the existing mandi system. They are also demanding legal guarantee on MSP for their crops. The three laws are -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Centre has, however, refused to take back the laws, which it says intend long-pending agricultural reforms. The government has offered to make amendments.

