Is Narendra Modi the coolest PM? Here's what the internet thinks

Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/TWITTER Is Narendra Modi the coolest PM? Here's what internet thinks

India witnessed the final solar eclipse of 2019 on December 26 as the "Ring of fire" graced the skies. But it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made headlines with his photos watching the solar eclipse, followed by an epic response to trolls who made it a meme material. Enthusiastic about watching the last annular solar eclipse of 2019, the prime minister ventured out to catch a glimpse of the rare event. Tweeting his photos, PM Modi said: "Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts."

Soon, his tweet went viral. A user wrote: "This is becoming a meme." To this, Modi had the most befitting reply. "Most welcome...enjoy," the prime minister said, evoking great reactions on Twitter.

In a sarcastic dig, Congress called Modi: "Truly the Coolest PM." And within seconds, it began to trend on Twitter with users hailing the prime minister as #CoolestPM

Here's a look at some of the best reactions on PM Modi's tweet:

This is the difference between the #CoolestPM and a fascist CM. pic.twitter.com/c80DnS0mv6 — Aroon Shah (@sevakaroon) December 26, 2019

2 coolest captains ever of team India #CoolestPM pic.twitter.com/jKGCQ1drEk — Sir Jadeja Fan (@SirrrJadeja) December 26, 2019

Modiji Giving PPT on How Many Seats TMC would get in coming elections#CoolestPM pic.twitter.com/rGyeqNuGbD — Rutu Patel (@iRutuPatel) December 26, 2019

This is the democracy where common people can directly communicate your humble PM.#CoolestPM pic.twitter.com/M9sHDDBbCs — Satvik Bhatt (@SatvikBhatt9) December 26, 2019

Man of fire with ring of fire #CoolestPM pic.twitter.com/hjnsTgJAlH — Priatharisini (@priatharisini) December 26, 2019

VIDEO: PM Modi's epic response to Twitter trolls