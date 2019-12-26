PM Modi posts photos of him watching solar eclipse, says 'like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about it'

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI TWITTER PM Modi witnessing Solar Eclipse 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday and posted photos of him watching Solar Eclipse 2019 when the sun turned into a 'ring of fire'. Today's solar eclipse was the last and final eclipse of the decade.

Sharing his experience of witnessing solar eclipse, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019 Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts."

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

From kids to adults, people around the world gathered to witness the rare celestial event and also the final solar eclipse of the decade. Watching sun turning into a 'ring of fire' after being completely covered by the moon was nothing less than an extravaganza.

This beautiful and spectacular sighting was fully visible in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, partially in southern India states including Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Maharaashtra, Gujarat, and at some place in northern India.