Solar Eclipse 2019: 'Ring of fire' takes over the world. Twitterati share photos, videos

The last Solar Eclipse of the year was witnessed on Thursday morning. The Sun turned into a 'ring of fire' as only the edges were seen lightened. Beautiful pictures of the eclipse were captured from Trivandrum and Ahmedabad in India, while the Surya Grahan was also witnessed in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, among other parts of the world. The researchers had advised people over the world to not watch Surya Grahan with naked eyes and various methods were suggested for watching the solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight. This occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned. Such alignment coincides with a new moon (syzygy) indicating the Moon is closest to the ecliptic plane.In a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon.

In partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

Meanwhile, people from all over the world posted pictures and videos of Solar Eclipse on Twitter.

Solar Eclipse(Surya Grahan) view from Bengaluru! pic.twitter.com/YRNF8IZgJt — Kedarnath Shukla (@ShuklaKedarnath) December 26, 2019

Solar Eclipse 2019 from home. 🏡 #solareclipse2019 #SolarEclipse It's way more beautiful and up close in real life than on camera. 🎑☀ pic.twitter.com/nRqXCBiT0W — Reshi♡ (@reshireshani) December 26, 2019

A majestic and frightening scene . Total solar eclipse from the coast of Chile.

Mark how in a moment the situation turned from day to night..@RenukaJain6 pic.twitter.com/kDS6OtAQbS — BHA₹AT JAIN 🇮🇳 (@MBharatJain) December 26, 2019

Witnessed one of the most beautiful celestial events of the decade. Here is the solar eclipse of today from India! Captured by me on MI A2 at 9.31am - Madurai, India alongwith @VisVos07 pic.twitter.com/HTF9KhmMSv — Hymavathy Balasubramanian (@HymavathyB) December 26, 2019

Watching solar eclipse @ Kilinochchi

Friends nearby can come & join to watch pic.twitter.com/XplcUtAzLT — D.C.Aravintharaj (@aravinth154) December 26, 2019

