Solar Eclipse 2019: 'Ring of fire' takes over the world. Twitterati share photos, videos

Solar Eclipse 2019: A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight. The year's last Surya Grahan was on Thursday witnessed in India, along with other parts of the world. Watch photos, videos of Solar Eclipse here.

New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2019 10:43 IST
Solar Eclipse 2019: Photos, videos
Solar Eclipse 2019: Photos, videos of the 'Ring of Fire'

The last Solar Eclipse of the year was witnessed on Thursday morning. The Sun turned into a 'ring of fire' as only the edges were seen lightened. Beautiful pictures of the eclipse were captured from Trivandrum and Ahmedabad in India, while the Surya Grahan was also witnessed in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, among other parts of the world. The researchers had advised people over the world to not watch Surya Grahan with naked eyes and various methods were suggested for watching the solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight. This occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned. Such alignment coincides with a new moon (syzygy) indicating the Moon is closest to the ecliptic plane.In a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon. 

In partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. 

Meanwhile, people from all over the world posted pictures and videos of Solar Eclipse on Twitter. 

