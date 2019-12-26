'Most welcome... enjoy': Modi's reply to Twitter troll over meme photo is winning internet

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI TWITTER PM Modi watching Solar Eclipse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared his photos on Twitter witnessing the solar eclipse when the sun turned into a 'ring of fire', later became target for trolls after a random user on the micro-blogging site informed the prime minister that his photo is becoming a meme.

However, the prime minister responded to trolls in the most coolest and mildest way saying, "Most welcome... enjoy." It is rare to see top leaders responding to random users on social media who target them on any or every single thing they do. However, in this case, PM Modi's reaction to the trolls is winning the internet.

A Twitter user by the name 'Gappistan Radio' having more than 59.7K followers on the micro-blogging site replied to one of the photos posted by the prime minister watching the solar eclipse saying, "this is becoming a meme."

Earlier today, Prime Minister took to Twitter and said that like many Indians, he was also excited to witness the solar eclipse.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts."

However, people started targeting the prime minister on the micro-blogging site over photos posted by him wearing sun-glasses. But a swift and decent response by the prime minister is winning millions of hearts on social media.

Take a look at some.

Wow. Cool. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 26, 2019

PM stud to hai hi , sporty bhi hai @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/oS4JC5QSdI — Desi Satire (@Desi_Satire_) December 26, 2019

Honorable Prime Minister, you should continue to engage more actively with your followers and fellow countrymen on Twitter. Use Twitter as a tool to be cool. — SLICKENTEUR (@slickenteur) December 26, 2019

Several countries in the world on Thursday witnessed the final solar eclipse of the day, watching the sun turning into a ring of fire after moon surfaced between the sun and earth. The spectacular view was visible for almost an hour.

An annular solar eclipse takes place when the moon's apparent diameter is smaller than that of the Sun's, blocking most of the Sun's light. This causes the Sun to look like a 'ring of fire'.

Partial phases of the solar eclipse was visible from various parts of the country in varying magnitude. Besides India, the eclipse was visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

