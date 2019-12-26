'Ring of fire': People witness annular solar eclipse in Tamil Nadu

Solar eclipse 2019 (Representational image)

The people in Tamil Nadu on Thursday were lucky enough to witness the annular solar eclipse as the sun turned into a 'ring of fire'. The spectacular view of celestial event was visible across the state.

As the solar eclipse advanced through the day, temples in the state were closed in line with the rituals. It was the last eclipse of the year and decade that was visible in various parts of the state including Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Udhagamandalam and Madurai.

However, in places including Coimbatore and Erode, people said that cloud cover hampered their view.

Avid nature enthusiasts keenly followed the eclipse even as experts warned against viewing the natural phenomenon with bare eyes and suggested specific instruments used for this purpose.

Solar (and lunar) eclipses happen only during eclipse seasons resulting in at least two, and up to five, solar eclipses each year; no more than two of which can be total eclipses.

The eclipse was also visible in other countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, UAE, the northern part of Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Sumatra, and Borneo.

(With inputs from PTI)

