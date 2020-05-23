Image Source : AP Nagpur: Strict rules implemented due to spike in COVID-19 cases; several relaxations withdrawn

Strict rules will be implemented in Nagpur from today in light of the spike that has been seen in the coronavirus cases in the city. Several relaxations that were given in Nagpur will now be withdrawn/suspended until further orders.

There are currently 460 cases of coronavirus in Nagpur including 7 deaths.

Maharashtra's overall tally has surged past 44,000 while the death toll stands at 1,517.

Private offices to remain completely closed.

Only 5% of employees allowed in govt offices. Maximum employees allowed - 10.

Taxi services suspended

Night curfew in city from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am.

During the night curfew hours, only essential services will be allowed.

