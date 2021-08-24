6 die of mysterious fever in UP; 80 others hospitalised at several places

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 6 die of mysterious fever in Uttar Pradesh

A many as six people, including five children, have died from a mysterious fever in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in the past week. According to the details, the deaths have been reported from Konh village in the city. Nearly 80 persons have been admitted to various hospitals in Mathura, Agra and also in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Two children Sevak (9) and Honey (6) died in the hospital during treatment on Monday, health department officials said.

They were admitted with a high fever. Others who died after reporting similar symptoms include Ruchi (19), Avanish (9) Romiya (2) and Rekha (1).

Chief medical officer Dr. Rachna Gupta said that a team of doctors visited the village and took samples for diagnosis of malaria, dengue and Covid from the patients admitted in the hospital and their relatives.

The cause of death is still not clear, said officials, adding that there is a possibility of dengue, as their blood platelets were found to be low along with fever.

She said, "Insecticide was sprayed in the village and fogging was also conducted. Villagers have been asked to immediately report to the hospital if they felt feverish or had any such symptoms."

(With inputs from IANS)

