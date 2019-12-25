Muslims must be included in CAA, says Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral

Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral

NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Naresh Gujral has said that most of the BJP allies in the government are not happy raising issues that discussions on key legislations with the allies do not take place as they used to happen during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's era.

Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral also spoke on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying that his party is against the law and want the government to also include Muslims in the list of refugees.

Speaking to NDTV, Naresh Gujral said that the present government needs the Vajpayee-touch reminding that he (Vajpayee) ran a coalition of almost 20 parties yet every ally remained happy, but allies in the present government were not happy.

Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Kumar Bose had also voiced against CAA asking the government why not inlcude Muslims in it.

Demanding transparency in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, Chandra Kumar Bose said, "if it was not related to any religion, then Muslims should also be included."

"If CAA, 2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains only! Why not include Muslims as well? Let's be transparent," he tweeted.

BJP's West Bengal Vice Pres CK Bose: #CitizenshipAct states that it's not based on religion. Then why're we stating that it's meant for Hindus,Buddhists,Jains&Sikhs? We should also include Muslims. If Muslims aren't being persecuted in their home country,they'll not come to India pic.twitter.com/Qx5HuhQpHV — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Chandra Kumar Bose said that India is a nation open to all religions and communities and should not be compared to any other country.

"Don't equate India or compare it with any other nation - as it's a nation open to all religions and communities," Bose tweeted.

The opposition has also accused the government for passing an act which is against minorities, however, BJP has said that the bill represents to those who have been persecuted on religious grounds in Muslim majority countries adding Muslims are not discriminated in thier home country, therefore they have not been included in the bill.

