‘Ya-Maha’ Fine Lagega!': Mumbai Police's new warning for people breaking traffic rules

The Mumbai Police have always had their unique way of warning the people of the consequences of breaking the rules, and reminding them of safety.

This time, the city police used witty one-liners using famous bike brands to promote traffic safety.

Using graphics with the symbols of the brands, the Mumbai police wrote, “Hero don’t unnecessarily Horn-da”. “Royals On Field, wear your crown.”: The police's wordplay and funny graphic asking the people to wear helmets using Royal Enfield logo.

Ducati India retweeted this as it said, “Couldn’t agree more, let’s leave speeding to the racetrack! ”

"While turning right, indicator Dio” as they referenced the Honda Dio scooter. The Police's tweets immediately recieved lakhs of likes, and responses from Twitteratis, who are in chuckles.

One Twitter user wrote, “This made my day. Who would have thought a Dad Joke could make for a memorable social media message."

Check the reactions here:

