Mumbai Police uses Squid Game viral video to remind people about traffic rules

Tapping into the buzz generated by Netflix’s smash hit series “Squid Game”, Mumbai Police on Thursday put across a message about road safety rules. The Korean language show, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, premiered on the streamer on September 17 and has hit the mark of 111 million views in less than a month since its debut making it Netflix's "biggest series launch" till date.

In this popular survival drama series, the first game that is played by the contestants is ‘Red Light, Green Light’, during which a giant robotic doll says in English, ‘Red light, Green Light’, to the contestants. If the player moves after she says ‘red light’, they get eliminated and are shot down.

In a novel way to drive home the message to follow the traffic rules, Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share their version of ‘Red Light, Green Light’.

“You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights. #SafetyNotAGame #EliminateSpeedGames,” they captioned the post with a small clip from the particular sequence in the show.

“Squid Game” follows 456 people struggling with debt in Seoul who sign on to play a series of deadly competitions based on Korean children's games, the winner of which will receive 45.6 billion won (USD 38 million).

The nine-part show stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

In the past, Mumbai Police gave a witty twist to the American show “Friends: The Reunion” special to underscore the importance of staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

Last year, the police drew inspiration from the popular '90s shows like “Nukkad”, “Mahabharat”, “Hum Log”, “Fauji”, and “Circus” to raise awareness about social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown.