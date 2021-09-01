Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MUMBAIPOLICE/KIARA/ANILKAPOOR Mask Up! Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani & other celebs help Mumbai Police in spreading the message

With Mumbai Police recently drawing the attention of the public to statistics revealing an increasing number of maskless people caught roaming about in the city, a number of Bollywood celebrities lent a hand to the cops to spread the message of masking up to prevent Covid-19 spread. A graphical representative picture was shared on Instagram with caption reading, "Risks high, precautions low! Get serious Mumbai! THE THREAT IS REAL. Look at the rising number of people caught roaming without mask last week and this, might just be the tip of the iceberg. How we wish the fines you pay could keep Corona at bay. Alas!."

Several stars including Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Karisma Kapoor took to their respective Instagram handles and shared Mumbai police's message on their Story.

"Mask up! Don't be careless," added Anil Kapoor.

Image Source : INSTA/ANILKAPOOR Anil Kapoor's Insta story

"Let's Mask Up," Kiara wrote with a folded hand emoticon.

Image Source : INSTA/KIARA Kiara Advani's Insta story

"Let's please mask up," penned Karisma Kapoor.

Image Source : INSTA/KARISMAKAPOOR Karisma Kapoor's Insta story

Meamwhile, this year, Mumbai had reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were recorded on May 1.

-With ANI inputs