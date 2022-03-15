Viral video: Mumbai Police band joins Allu Arjun's Pushpa frenzy, dedicates song Srivalli to Mumbaikars

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/MUMBAI POLICE Pushpa: The Rise's popular song Srivalli is sung by Sid Sriram

Allu Arjun-starrer film Pushpa: The Rise has given rise to several trends on social media platforms. From its songs to dialogues, the internet is ablaze with performances from netizens. The recent to join the Pushpa trend is the Mumbai Police in-house band called the Khaki Studio. Mumbai Police’s official social media handles shared a video of their band performing a rendition of the famous song Srivalli from the film Pushpa. Sharing the video on Instagram, they wrote in the caption, "#KhakiStudio Rukhega Nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of ‘Srivalli’ and decided to join in!"

In the video, we can see police officers playing several musical instruments including trumpet, clarinet, saxophone, and flute.

Ever since the video was shared, it has been garnering a lot of love of the netizens. Several users took to the comments section and dropped their reactions. One of the users wrote, "Always love to listen them.. #khakistudio." Another said, "This is fantastic. We loved itttt." "Wonderful, Amazing… love you Mumbai police…." said another user.

This is not the first time Khaki Studio has come up with a popular rendition of a filmy song. Earlier they had entertained netizens with soulful renditions of Lata Mangeshkar’s Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo and Money Heist song Bella Ciao.

Watch the videos below:

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise's song Srivalli has become one of the most popular songs in India.