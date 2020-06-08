Mumbai sees heavy traffic jams as lockdown relaxes

Image Source : ANI Mumbai witnesses heavy traffic jams as lockdown relaxes.

As lockdown has further relaxed on Monday (June 8, today) as religious places, restaurants, malls, hotels reopened, Mumbai witnessed heavy traffic on roads. Thousands of vehicles were witnessed on Mumbai's Western Expressway as relaxed lockdown norms were implemented across the country.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state in the country in terms of coronavirus cases with confirmed tally surpassing China. As of today, the state has over 85,975 cases with 43,601 active and 39,314 recovered people.

Though worshipng places, malls, restaurants, hotels are reopening today, Maharashtra has decided not to give green signal for reopening of religious places, malls, hotels as density of cases in the state, especially in Mumbai is way more than the rest of the country.

As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Maharashtra has now reported 85,975 cases of COVID-19 which takes the state past China which has managed to, more or less, curtail the virus and limit the number of cases to about 83,000.

ALSO READ | Highest single day spike of 9,983 COVID-19 cases in India. Tally crosses 2.56 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

ALSO READ | Maharashtra overtakes China in number of COVID-19 cases

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage