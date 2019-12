Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Mumbai: Fire at Vile Parle building, 8 fire engines rushed

Fire has erupted at Labh Shree Villa building in Mumbai's Vile Parle suburb. The fire brigade has dispatched 8 fire engines to the spot. As per reports, it's a level two fire. The building is a highrise with office spaces on its 7th and 8th floor. The building is located on Bajaj Road in Vile Parle. Vile Parle is the western suburb of Mumbai.

Firefighting and rescue operation is underway.

