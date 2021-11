Mulayam Singh Yadav turns 83: PM Modi greets Samajwadi Party patriarch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi greets Mulayam on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 83rd birthday on Monday. Greeting Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday, PM Modi said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.

"I wish him a healthy and long life," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mulayam Singh, a former Union minister, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

(with PTI inputs)

