Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi today, likely to meet PM Modi, opposition leaders

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will meet opposition parties leaders during her four-day visit to Delhi, starting today. Her visit comes just ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of the Parliament. The session will start on November 29.

According to reports, Mamata will meet opposition leaders to chalk out a strategy to take on the BJP in the Parliament. The government is set to complete the procedure to repeal the three farm laws that are widely regarded as 'black laws' by the opposition.

Mamata is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She may discuss a number of issues including expanding the jurisdiction of BSF with the Prime Minister.

Ahead of Mamata's arrival in Delhi, scores of Trinamool Congress leaders have reached the national capital. The leaders may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today over the arrest of the party's youth-wing president Sayani Ghosh in Agartala where she had allegedly tried to mow down BJP workers.

"She has been arrested based on preliminary evidence. We have registered a case under sections 307, 153 of IPC," BJ Reddy, Addl SP (Urban), West Tripura, said.

Mamata's visit to the national capital is seen to be part of her attempts to boost opposition unity against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections. She last visited Delhi in July. This was her first visit to Delhi after TMC's return to power in West Bengal in May this year.

